Letter to the editor: Need an example of racism that is codified into law?

Let me give you an example of racism codified to law, David Gray: Florida’s new election bill, signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis live on Fox News. It is soon to be followed by more examples from Texas, Ohio, etc.

And for yet another example of Trumpster hypocrisy your letter serves very well, you accuse Summit Daily News letter writers Elizabeth Adrian and Jack L. Beckner of “spewing hatred.” Where were you for the last four years? Certainly, your silence on these pages was deafening with regard to your president’s habitual, hateful rhetoric. Here, let me give you some examples of actual hate-spewing:

Trump made racist remarks by lamenting the flow of immigrants from “shithole” countries like Haiti, African nations and El Salvador rather than from Norway.

According to Trump, anyone in the NFL taking a knee should be fired.

A case can even be made that Trump’s hate speech led to the mass shootings at the El Paso, Texas, Walmart in 2019 and the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh in 2018. In fact, when Trump came to Pittsburgh to offer his thoughts and prayers, the former president of the synagogue, Lynette Lederman, said, “I do not welcome this president to my city. … He is the purveyor of hate speech. The hypocritical words that come from him tell me nothing.”

And I would also apply that last sentence to Gray.