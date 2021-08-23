Letter to the editor: Neguse should support Open App Markets Act to protect innovators

Our beautiful state of Colorado is known for many things: picturesque landscapes, amazing resort communities, incredible skiing and, of course, our friendly Coloradans. However, tourism isn’t Colorado’s only economic driver. Our growing tech sector is contributing significantly to our economy with innovators located across the state, and more and more tech companies relocating here.

Tech companies often fall victim to monopolistic practices from larger tech companies that make it difficult to grow a business. For example, Apple charges a 30% fee from app developers every time consumers download their app.

To combat this, earlier this month, a group of bipartisan U.S. representatives introduced the Open App Markets Act, previously introduced in the U.S. Senate. This bill would help create a more competitive app marketplace, ignite innovation in the digital economy and provide more options for American consumers. It would also strengthen consumer freedom by allowing people to choose and install their preferred app store and default apps, and quickly delete preinstalled apps they don’t want to use.

With bipartisan legislation in both the House and Senate, now is the time to hold app store gatekeepers, like Apple, accountable for their anti-competitive practice that harms consumers and developers. I urge Rep. Joe Neguse to co-sponsor this piece of legislation that puts these harmful practices on notice and protects innovators in Colorado.