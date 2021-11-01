Letter to the editor: Never point a gun at anyone unless you intend to kill them
Breckenridge
Someone aimed the gun and someone pulled the trigger. Culpability lies where culpability is. If it were a police officer killed? Hmm.
As a former infantry officer, rule No. 1 is never point a gun/rifle at anyone unless you intend to kill them. And for sure never pull the trigger, even if you’re positive that it’s safe.
This is true for everyone. Gun safety saves lives.
