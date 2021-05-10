Letter to the editor: New building rules are increasing the cost of housing

Why doesn’t Summit County look at the impact that some of the new building requirements have on the price and therefore availability of housing for local workers? Also, the push for renewable energy sources might be raising the cost of living in Summit County.

I’m not saying that these are bad things, just that there is an impact that should be considered. Nothing is free, as we are discovering. And maybe we should start saying “no” to new projects that might bring more tourists here because it also increases the demand for workers.