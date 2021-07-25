Letter to the editor: New columnists will serve the community well
Silverthorne
Thank you for listening to your readers by bringing new columnists to the publication. The recent columns from new writers seem to have a more positive light, are supported by facts rather than sensational rhetoric and appear to speak for a diverse audience without constantly bashing elected officials. Such writing will serve the community well with intelligent discourse rather than perpetual drum beating and chest pounding.
