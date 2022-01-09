 Letter to the editor: New moderate columnist viewpoint was intelligently presented | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: New moderate columnist viewpoint was intelligently presented

Letters to the Editor

Jack L. Beckner
Dillon

Congratulations for finding a moderate columnist who can think beyond the tip of his nose.

Tony Jones, I think you mean that my freedom ends at the tip of my nose, i.e, my freedom doesn’t intrude into your space. You presented your position without demeaning anyone. Congratulations for that. Your piece was intelligently presented. Your thoughts flowed smoothly to your conclusion. Even when you may get into more contentious topics, I think I can read your future columns without my consternation rising beyond good health.

Letters to the Editor
