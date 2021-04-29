Letter to the editor: No county money should be spent to incentivize shots
Breckenridge
Congrats to the county on the vaccination response. Too bad the 20- to 29-year-olds don’t want the vaccine. I draw the line at anything that will cost the county money to incentivize people to get the vaccine. If they want jobs that involve public interaction, they should be encouraged to get the vaccine. Perhaps the employers should provide the incentive. After all, opening up and expanding is really to their advantage. And that translates into jobs for that age group. Don’t reward them for inaction.
