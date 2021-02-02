Letter to the editor: No refund from Vail Resorts when Summit was in level red
Gregory Hobbs
Friendswood, Texas
We planned our vacation to Keystone Resort in October, and we made and paid for reservations, rentals and lift tickets. Summit County had a red COVID-19 alert, so we could not cohabitate, and our daughter-in-law was sick.
VRBO and Blue Valley both gave full refunds, but Vail Resorts has refused. They are an Epic failure!
