Letter to the editor: Not pleased with prioritizing of second-home owners
Francis J Casapulla
Silverthorne
My wife and I both fought and beat cancer. We are in our early 60s. She works in retail, I work in a restaurant, both of us serve people from all parts of the country all day long but are not able to get the vaccine before second-home owners? Is this income over safety?
Letters to the Editor