Letter to the editor: Not satisfied with meeting notification for county rental rules

I think it’s important to note that there is not a fair representation of short-term rental license holders aware of the Summit Board of County Commissioners rescinding the resort designation for Peak 7 due to lack of notification. As a rental owner, I submitted my email address as part of the Host Compliance Program. Yet I and other license holders were never notified via email regarding the ordinance amendment first reading Nov. 23. There was a last-minute notification that was sent to us after we all began writing letters and requesting transparency on these readings. The notification email was sent out less than 24 hours before the reading, at 4:38 p.m. the evening before the meeting occurred. Not to mention it was a holiday when most people were not paying attention to emails as they were spending time with their families. The subsequent article in the Summit Daily stated that all license holders were notified, yet it conveniently left out the time and date of this notification, leaving the reader to believe we were notified in a timely manner, which was not the case.

At the Nov. 23 reading, Peak 7 was designated as a resort zone, and the rental owners on Peak 7 were left to continue operating their rentals as status quo. I am sure a lot of Peak 7 license holders quit paying attention at this point.

Now the board has changed the designation and once again not notified anyone via email of the new amendments. There was no email sent to alert us that the regulations were being altered and a new reading being held. How is it that we received multiple and timely notices about the public health order for COVID-19 but no notice regarding these readings that affect all short-term rental license owners?