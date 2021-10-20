Letter to the editor: Now is not the time to change school board leadership

Please join me in voting for Kate Hudnut and Lisa Webster for Summit School District Board of Education. The experience that Webster and Hudnut bring to the table is unmatched as well as the humility to make tough decisions in the interest of our students. Our school board is working to create a meaningful education experience. More importantly, they are keeping our kids healthy and looking for innovative ways to engage them academically.

Hudnut has led the school board through superintendent turnover and refocused the team on a strategic plan. Throughout her tenure, she has had the success of students as priority No. 1. Her experience will allow her to hit the ground running and continue the work she has set the foundation for.

Webster was appointed to the board after a vacancy created a hole during the most trying times Summit County has ever seen. Webster not only stepped up, she used her knowledge, skills and experience to support the school board and set the direction for the future.

In light of superintendent turnover, pandemic challenges and curriculum redevelopment, now is not the time to change leadership. Hudnut and Webster have put the time in and created a strategic plan to move Summit County education forward. This is one man’s opinion and experience with two driven people. The fact that Summit County teachers endorse Lisa Webster and Kate Hudnut speaks volumes to me. The fact that the teachers support the incumbents should get all of us motivated for a bright future.