Letter to the editor: Officials should take wetland impacts seriously
Frisco
Wetlands are a unique ecosystem, and according to the Environmental Protection Agency, “They provide values that no other ecosystem can. These include natural water quality improvement, flood protection, shoreline erosion control and vital habitat.”
They are important enough that the county has them specifically defined in its master plan and cited as an “essential component of the county landscape.”
They are also an important natural ally in our fight against climate change. While they cover less area than forests, they have high carbon-capture capacity.
For these reasons, I ask all land-use decision-makers take wetland impacts into serious consideration when deciding on various development.
