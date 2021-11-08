Letter to the editor: Only by awakening to our namesake and becoming kind will we become godly

Our current efforts won‘t save spaceship Earth. What we need is a clean energy source.

Trouble is we’re not ready for free energy. We’re not enlightened enough. If we’d discover it, we wouldn’t have to work so hard, so long. What would we do? Drink more beer, smoke more pot, watch more TV, play more games, collect more stuff and visit more countries to see more stuff.

“Ye be Gods,” we were told. Are we awakening to that truth?

Only by awakening to our namesake (mankind) and becoming kind will we become godly.

So let’s think thoughts that are godly, use words that are godly and create works that are godly that lift Mankind. Then we’ll discover peace and free energy.