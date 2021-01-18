Letter to the editor: Only people from Minnesota return their shopping carts

So I’m warming up my car while Charlotte does the shopping at Murdoch’s. (I’m the only guy on the block who wisely remained friends with his three ex- wives. (I hate shopping.)

I watch as a guy pushes a cart out of the store to his car and empties it. Then instead of leaving the cart in the parking lot or by the door, he returns it inside the store where he got it.

As he walked by my car, I rolled the window down and said, “Hey, only people from Minnesota return their carts.” His answer: “I am from Minnesota.”