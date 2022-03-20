Letter to the editor: Only vote for new, independent candidates this election
Breckenridge
In 2022, only vote for ordinary, non-conflicted people who live here. No more restaurant owners, no more real estate agents, no more builders and developers, and no more planning commission folks. No more special interests and their yes men and women. Stop the endless drama, the animosity, the exclusion of the wishes of local residents. Vote out incumbents. Start to put an end to the unelected employee and special-interest shadow government. A new group of ordinary residents, elected members, can run the town just fine. Begin the long process of prying our future out from the grip of the status quo. Stir up meaningful change. Send a message. Only vote for new, independent candidates.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.