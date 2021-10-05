Letter to the editor: Oppose the proposed marijuana dispensary in Keystone

A marijuana dispensary license has been applied for on Rasor Drive next to Mountain View Plaza in Keystone. The application was denied by the Summit County Planning Department but the decision was appealed to the Summit Board of County Commissioners.

The Keystone Citizens League opposes approval of this license. It will negatively impact the Keystone community’s nationally ranked family-friendly brand. It is proposed to be located 63 feet from houses in the oldest primarily workforce housing neighborhood in Keystone and is largely opposed by the local neighborhood and businesses. It would have negative traffic, pedestrian and family impacts to the community.

In a private survey of the community, a 50% response rate was received on the survey with over 80% opposed to the license. We urge anyone who lives or owns property in Keystone to become involved by contacting the individual county commissioners and attending the Summit Board of County Commissioners meeting at 1:30 pm. Oct. 12.

Make your voice as a citizen of Keystone count. To learn more, go to KeystoneCitizens.org .