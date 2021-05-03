Letter to the editor: Our community is better than hateful debate over race

In the letters to the editor April 30, Elizabeth Adrian stated that “critical race theory recognizes that racism is codified in law.”

Adrian, if you believe this, then please furnish us with just one example. I’m open-minded and willing to be educated.

On the same date Jack L. Beckner opines that, “we need to teach our children something about racial equality. Otherwise, they’ll grow up like a lot of old white men longing for the days of the KKK.”

Beckner, lumping “a lot of old white men” together because you somehow know their hearts is simply raw bigotry and also despicable.

I would request that both of you explain to your fellow citizens what your objective is. What do hope to accomplish by spewing hatred?

I, for one, really want to know. Our community is way better than this.