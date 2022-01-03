 Letter to the editor: Our condolences to the Summit Daily News team | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Our condolences to the Summit Daily News team

Lorie Williams
Summit County Community & Senior Center

It is a sad day when someone so young and talented is taken from us.

Our condolences from the Summit County Community & Senior Center staff go out to the Summit Daily News staff.

We are very sorry for the loss of Meg Boyer. She was an amazing individual!

If there is anything we can do for you all, please let us know.

