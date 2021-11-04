Letter to the editor: Our country enjoys the First Amendment, so let’s keep it civil

Letter writer Mark Spears writes that The Mint restaurant offered a meal discount for saying what he calls a “vulgar slur” against Present Joe Biden, which he says comes from the far right.

He is incorrect. The “slur” is being said by all three parties: conservative, liberal and independent. Apparently he does not remember history. Kathy Griffin on May 30, 2017, offered up a mock severed and bloody head of then-President Donald Trump. It was more shocking and graphic than a verbal “slur” being reminiscent of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria beheading videos, which were not mock but the real thing.

Griffin went much further than the “degradation of the level of discourse,” as Spears writes.

We have faced differences in thinking on politics since before the American Revolution, with the Whigs and the Tories. Differences in opinion have and will continue to exist. It’s what made, and makes, our country great. Our country enjoys the First Amendment. Let’s keep it civil and, most of all, correct without name-calling.