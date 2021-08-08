Letter to the editor: Our elected representatives are servants to visitors

Well, summer is almost over and school is about to start. The news is dominated by mask mandates, shut downs and new and old restrictions on our lives.

I remember the good old days in the middle of May when all restrictions magically ended. We opened the county to the world. Maskless, we served hundreds of thousands of visitors food, made beds, scrubbed toilets, sold merchandise and rented bikes, kayaks, houses, condos and anything else we could find. Everyone was short staffed and residents were overworked. I’m thrilled the public and private coffers are full. Now, our reward for the busiest summer ever: The residents of the county are hearing our kids may be muzzled with masks in school and restrictions are just around the bend.

Soon our kids will be playing sports, music, theater and graduating all in empty fields, rinks and auditoriums, while we watch on our phones from the parking lot. Then comes the onslaught of canceling every local event. It doesn’t feel like our elected representatives are representing us at all. I will not sit by and watch the destruction of our kids and our lives minimized as only servants to the visitors of the county.