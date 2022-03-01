Letter to the editor: Our home values short-term rental profits above residents

My wife and I are full-time, tax-paying residents of Summit County. Like all full-time residents, we have helped support the small businesses of Summit not just when the snow blows, but from the mud season through the fall and back again. We are lifelong lovers of Colorado and Breckenridge that came very, very close to achieving our dream in Summit County. I say close because we are now being forced to leave because the building where we bought has decided to value short-term rental profits over long-term residents.

I first came to Summit County in 1999, working ski check for people who could actually afford to come ski here. Life led me back to the East Coast, but for the next 22 years, every time I had the opportunity to return to Colorado, Summit County is where I came. In 2020, my wife (a fellow Colorado addict) and I were finally able to purchase our dream home: a small two-bedroom condo with a view of Peak 8 that I had dreamed about when I was on the other side of the ski check.

Unbeknownst to us, our little dream home, while zoned residential, is located in a building (Tyra Summit I) where very few residents actually reside. It is essentially a hotel, sans any sort of building standard that would come along with being one. The ceiling of our home has become the floor of someone else’s short-term rental, though no structural changes are being made to compensate for such change. A cabal of owners, rental companies and a management company ensure that the interests of renters and the corporations/LLCs that own these residences are placed above the interests of those of us who spent our lives dreaming of actually living here.

So we are forced to dream somewhere else.