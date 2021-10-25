Letter to the editor: Our kids deserve Webster, and she deserves your vote

For all of the complex issues school boards across the nation are facing, here in Summit County there is a simple step in getting closer to solutions: Lisa Webster for school board.

Webster has well-rounded and impressive experience in all aspects her role on the school board entails: a career as a U.S. Air Force pilot and instructor, highly regarded service to the Summit School District as board treasurer and director, and a multitude of community service and child advocacy positions. In working with her on some of those service committees, it has always been clear to me that Webster recognizes that there is not one idea but many that form a solution, and that there is not one type of child but many that make up a classroom.

Webster brings a collaborative mindset and heartful regard for the whole child at each desk in our Summit County schools seats. Our children deserve Webster, and she deserves your vote.