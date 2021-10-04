Letter to the editor: Our rights can’t be infringed for the ‘common good’

Afraid of needles? No, afraid of Nazis.

Scott Estill’s opinion piece “Afraid of needles” is exactly the kind of vitriolic, hateful nonsense that keeps us divided and fearful. Dripping with ad hominems and dismissive, reductionist labels, he does not honor science. He uses it for his political agenda. He should pick up Dr. Suzanne Humphries’ book “Dissolving Illusions,” for he has many regarding vaccinations.

Throughout history the phrase “the common good” was used as an excuse to commit the most heinous crimes against humanity. Be wary whenever authoritarian lackeys start trying to convince you your individual rights are unimportant. The right to bodily autonomy is the most basic of all human rights and you cannot punish us for using it. The thing is, our rights don’t come from government. They don’t even come from the Constitution. Our rights are inherent, God given, natural and inalienable (you’d think an attorney would know that). We created the Constitution to protect our individual rights. So, no, they cannot be taken away for the so called “common good.“

When history books reflect on this regressive, backwards tumble into discrimination and segregation, I hope people will resolve to never turn their backs on the founding principles of this republic ever again by denying scientific debate, reducing human beings to walking vectors of disease, refusing to learn from history and becoming useful idiots.