Letter to the editor: Paper shouldn’t limit opinion columnists to local topics

I was informed that the writers of the commentary section of the Summit Daily News have been told to limit their topics to local issues. I think that would be a mistake.

My wife and I have owned property in Breckenridge since 2005. One of the first things I do on each trip back is pick up a copy of the Summit Daily. While I appreciate getting the local news and event listings, I have always been impressed with the breadth of articles in your paper. I don’t know of another publication that includes information on select state, national and international events as well as your publication. I think that limiting the topics would lessen this breadth and the content value of the Summit Daily.

One such column was “God Bless America,” written by Susan Knopf and published Jan. 21. I found it to be factual with a balanced viewpoint, inspirational and hopeful – an oasis in a sea of one-sided media in the U.S.

If topics such as this were no longer included in the Summit Daily, I think the content and the value of this publication would be diminished. Please consider keeping an open landscape for writers to choose topics of substance.