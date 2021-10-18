Letter to the editor: Parking at DIA is a disgrace

I just returned from my Texas flight, and I must say that Denver International Airport’s parking is awful. Here are the main problems:

The east lot is closed, so there is very little available in the west lot. People drive around and around looking for a space. It’s unacceptable to close one entire lot. It is filthy. There is garbage, dead birds, bottles, diapers, tumble weeds and broken concrete. It’s all so nasty and embarrassing. If the parking is that horrid, then make it free. The cone zone in the lot is crazy, as drivers are blocked off from lanes and cannot enter certain areas. It is hard to navigate and drive. I never saw a shuttle bus to drive people from the lot to the building. The walk to the terminal is long, dirty and poorly marked. People are lost and confused. Did parking prices go up? I think it does cost more to park at DIA, why? Service has deteriorated alarmingly.

DIA’s parking is a disgrace. What the happened to this once-great airport? And what is parking going to be like come December, when the holiday travel starts?