Letter to the editor: Parking shuttles are the weak link in ski resort safety
I stepped onto a parking shuttle bus Christmas Day at Copper Mountain Resort, densely packed with skiers. Everyone had a “mask,” which for many was loose-weave fabric with big gaps around faces.
I recommend more frequent shuttles with fewer passengers and open windows for ventilation. I applaud all the steps Copper and other resorts are taking to keep guests safe, but this is a weak link.
