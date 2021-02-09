Letter to the editor: Part-time resident rule changes mean I can’t get vaccinated

My husband and I have been part-time residents of Summit County for the past five years. We own a condo at Keystone, pay property taxes to Summit County and spend January to March in Keystone. We are both 69 years old and were excited to see that Monday would start the 65-plus vaccinations. However, we were dismayed when the first published part-timer restriction was changed and thereby excluded us. We were first told 30 days in Colorado before and after the vaccine and that we must promise to get the second shot here in Colorado. Now the rules have changed to 60 days prior and 60 days after. Why? We will be here through the end of March, so the second dose would not be an issue.

This is really disappointing. We are property owners not transients. We made the 23-hour drive from South Caroline to get to our second home for our winter ski fix with the assumption that Colorado would allow us to get our vaccination here. Other states do not have any restrictions other than age. Please don’t let us fall through the cracks on this. We took the chance to drive here and would really like to get this vaccine before heading back home. (FYI: Florida, which has a large winter population, has had no restrictions on getting the vaccine other than age.)

Please allow exceptions for property owners.