Letter to the editor: Peak 7 should not be designated a resort zone in county plan

A resort zone designation for Peak 7 is a no-brainer for the obvious amenities it has.

The day begins after the frequent concert and entertainment amenities from the short-term rental nearby. Then readying one’s self with the amazing water and sewer pipes that bringeth and taketh away our liquids as mentioned by one Realtor. A true amenity in today’s world!

Pow day! And out the driveway for the start of the 3-mile car drive to park at the not-so-close resort. I cannot figure out where they hid the sidewalks or bus stop amenity on Peak 7. Crossing fingers everyone remembered their Blizzaks and is not blocking the road again, or worse yet, hit a pedestrian, which are on a substantial rise and walk in large groups side by side on the other amenity we have on Peak 7: the slip and slide. You know, the roads that are narrow, blind curves, steep, snowpacked and icy.

Safely on my way, I am bumper to bumper with the cars from the 10 of 22 homes that are short-term rentals on my quarter-mile dead-end road that do not carpool. But hey, I get to know them in the congested, grid-locked, exhaust-filled air we add to while traveling to and from town — the town we drive to for amenities that are a criteria for a resort zone.

Summit Board of County Commissioners: Please do not make Peak 7 a resort zone. It does not help your goal to stop workforce loss, ease tensions of neighbors, reduce the commercial and residential mix or meet the ever-important goal the board adopted in the Climate Action Plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Let the areas in town closer to amenities house the short-term rentals, like the planned 150 Breckenridge Grand Vacations units.