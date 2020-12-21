Letter to the editor: Pentagon server hack by Russian operation is the holy grail
Frisco
About the cyber hack of the Pentagon: All of this is playing out on different levels, which are connected, not directly but in a sympatico sense. Vladimir Putin has an industrial-strength cyber-hacking operation that has gained different levels of access in the past, but this is the holy grail to land inside of Pentagon servers. Years of planning means that malicious programs were prepared like little bombs to place inside these server environments. They had to resemble operational processes but with far darker outcomes. Some will be discovered over time, but the process is tedious.
Donald Trump is fanatical about remaining in power and is listening to Michael Flynn on the subject of declaring martial law of some sort. Other parts of the White House are flipping out about this and have alerted the press. The command and control structure of the Pentagon hack has been, for the time being, circumvented by players like Microsoft. Backdoor programs are set to launch at different times to build new pathways out of the Pentagon. FireEye says that the Russian tradecraft is very sophisticated.
The Joe Biden transition team visiting the Pentagon now includes cybersecurity personnel, and it is likely those individuals Christopher Miller wanted to block when he said his staff was “overwhelmed” by the effort. It is hard to say if Trump had Putin’s Cozy Bear in mind when he downgraded 2018 security upgrade efforts at the Pentagon, but I am sure it helped.
