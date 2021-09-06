Letter to the editor: People and presidents should be held accountable

I got to thinking that Trump and those walking germ spreaders who don’t want to take the COVID-19 shots should be held accountable for murder if their actions (or lack thereof) produce death.

And I got to wondering why. Our frontal lobes that make us aware of others (consequences, what’s best for all, etc.), don’t develop until 21. Now, scientists have figured the frontal lobe actually doesn’t fully develop until we’re 30, if then.

And I recalled my friend who escaped in Poland on a German prison march and joined the Russian Polish underground. Rising to major (he spoke Dutch, German, Russian and English, had spent two years in a Russian prison and was a survival genius) he said his best soldiers were 12 years old. “They were fearless.” Of course, they were fearless; they didn’t have any brains.

Nevertheless, shouldn’t people and presidents be held accountable?