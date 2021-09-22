Letter to the editor: People are being blocked from Facebook group because of beliefs

It has come to my attention that myself and several other colleagues of more moderate or right-of-center viewpoints who have engaged in civil dialogue or conversations in the comment section of the Facebook group One Man’s Junk Summit County have been haphazardly blocked from the page. The admins of this page are clearly engaging in fascist and partisan-influenced censorship and need to be called out.

The members of this community who desire to use this platform in a respectful and utilitarian fashion need not fear the emboldened political prejudice of the small-minded gatekeepers of this community page. I wish to address this aggressive infringement head on and appeal to the humanity of said admins. What makes you think you have the right to block the civil discourse of other individuals simply because you disagree with them? What do you wish to accomplish other then an echo chamber? Very small minded indeed.