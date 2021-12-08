Letter to the editor: People are truly misunderstanding the dilemma we are dealing with
Silverthorne
It’s hard to digest the fact that we’ve turned the COVID-19 threat into a political issue. It’s not. It’s a health issue. If we had turned the polio epidemic into a right-wing, left-wing dance of personal rights, polio would not have been eradicated in this country by 1979. If you feel your rights as a U.S. citizen are being squashed because the scientific community is expressing the importance of getting a vaccine and wearing a mask when necessary, you are truly misunderstanding the dilemma we are dealing with.
