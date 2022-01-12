Letter to the editor: Perhaps it is necessary to see matters as impacting us collectively

I believe that the arguments on both, if not all, sides of the vaccination issue have been fully expressed in this medium. For this reason, I personally see little to be gained from continuing to participate in that discussion. That said, far be it from me to obstruct the freedom of expression that these weekly columns and letters to the editor afford this community. However, it has become rather tiresome to read the banter that has flowed back and forth about the merits of being vaccinated and of wearing masks, mandated or not.

Generally, as we enter 2022, we find ourselves with some rather bleak circumstances. The omicron variant of COVID-19 has invaded and pervaded Summit County. The prospects for a snowy winter season haven’t materialized to the extent that we might have wished. True, we have received about 3 1/2 feet of snow in the past few weeks, but this snow on top of a nonexistent or very sparse base hasn’t enabled our ski resorts in Summit and Eagle counties to open the same amount of terrain as in past seasons. Added to this, the prospect of a devastating, continuing fire season and its concomitant poor air quality, and our futures in the High Country seem less than alluring or enticing.

If all of these phenomena have proved something crucial to us, it is that our personal levels of responsibility do not individually have much impact on our circumstances. Neither do our politics! Perhaps, it is more necessary to see matters as impacting us collectively, and it is collectively that we must make strides to have an impact on our futures and the potential enjoyments that we would wish to derive from living here.