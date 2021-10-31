Letter to the editor: Personal attacks on 4 For the Kids candidates reveals desperation
Breckenridge
The 4 For the Kids group of candidates has rightly focused on the poor performance of Summit School District and offered commonsense solutions.
Rather than offer practical solutions, the incumbents and their allies personally attack 4 For the Kids. It shows how desperate they are. They have not put forth policy alternatives to address the deterioration in academic performance. Don’t be misled. Vote for 4 For the Kids.
