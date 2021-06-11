Letter to the editor: Plans for Dillon Valley access trail must be rethought

There are plans to add new trails to give Dillon Valley residents a way to safely and conveniently access City Market and the businesses of the Dillon Ridge shopping center. It is a great idea, and a year-round trail is something that is surely needed.

The current plan is to build a trail from the western-most point of Dillon Valley through a property known as “Piney Point.” This property was generously donated to the Continental Divide Land Trust many years ago and with very specific documentation on what the land could be used for: no development at all, a true open space for nature, no buildings, no development and no trails!

Piney Point is a steep, cliff-filled, heavily treed, north-facing property. This trail would have no winter maintenance. The current plan is billing this as a convenient walkway to the Dillon Ridge complex. The proposed trail would wind its way up this lot, descend on Summit County Road 77, turn and go up C.R. 77 until it meets town of Dillon property, climb thru that property on another unmaintained trail, come out next to the Lookout Ridge townhomes and then descend to the Dillon Ridge complex.

If this proposed route is supposed to be an easier way for Dillon Valley residents to access the Dillon Ridge complex, it is certainly not an easy or year-round route.

I propose instead that a sidewalk be built along Evergreen Road that would bring people from Dillon Valley up to U.S. Highway 6. The new medical center will be adding a new path to bring people from the Evergreen, Highway 6 intersection down to the Dillon Ridge complex. This would create a route that comes from much closer to the center of Dillon Valley and one that can be maintained and used year-round.