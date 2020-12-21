Letter to the editor: Please continue to publish a variety of viewpoints, Summit Daily

Holy smokes, I really enjoy reading the free local paper during frequent visits to Summit County. After reading the Dec. 14 edition, and especially the letters section, I had to dig into the archives online and see what all the hubbub was about.

First, I have to say that David Gray’s defense of the alleged “personal attacks” on Kim McGahey appears to be the pot calling the kettle black! I reference McGahey’s own “Pontius Polis” attack as a notable example. Contrary to letter writer Robert Arnove’s admonition for readers to stop supporting Summit Daily advertisers, I would ask that we please don’t! While I don’t agree with McGahey that decisions regarding the practices of social distancing and wearing face coverings are protected by the First Amendment, free speech certainly is. So please continue to publish whatever viewpoints you choose, Summit Daily.

To all readers: Please go out of your way to help support all of the local businesses that are trying desperately to remain open during these challenging times!