Letter to the editor: Please let the Summit school board continue to do its good work

This school board election is getting serious, folks! If you haven’t already voted, please consider that Rep. Julie McCluskie and the Summit County Education Association, which represents the majority of our teachers, support Kate Hudnut, Lisa Webster, Johanna Kugler and Chris Guarino for Summit school board. These candidates have strong and deep ties to our community and to our schools.

Contrast that with the 4 For the Kids slate, who have little or no experience with our community or our school district. In addition, I’m suspicious of the ridiculous amount of money the 4 For the Kids slate has raised. What’s up with that? How do they plan to spend that money?

Neither our school district nor our school board is perfect, but I believe they are on the right track with an equity plan 10 years in the making and a strong curriculum that adheres to Colorado state standards. Please let them continue their good work!