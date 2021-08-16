Letter to the editor: Please stop saying ‘reduce stigma’ in mental health context
Harold A. Maio
Fort Myers, Florida
Sometimes words mislead us. We believe we have indicated one thing, and the words indicate something entirely different. Below is an example:
“Reduce stigma” appears benevolent on the surface but means, “Underwrite those directing that prejudice, and hold onto some of it.”
Neither of those stand up to moral or ethical goals.
