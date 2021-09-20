Letter to the editor: Please use some common sense before blindly crashing ahead

The problem of low-income housing is real; however, basic economics tells you that limiting supply drives rental pricing up, not down.

The viability of Breckenridge is entirely based on tourism. People come throughout the year to enjoy the beauty of Breckenridge, its history and its people. If you suddenly limit the number of beds available at any given time, two things happen: Prices for remaining beds go up via supply and demand, and the number of people coming will go down due to fewer beds available and prices being too high to afford. This hurts restaurants, ski and bike rentals, Vail Resorts, retail sales, the housing market and everyone in between.

I don’t believe this is what you desire nor do I believe you wish Breckenridge to become another Aspen, Vail or Telluride. If the city and Vail Resorts sat down to address building low-income apartments together, I believe the problem could be solved with much less pain to the community. I know many businesses, including the town of Breckenridge, are hurting for new employees, and if these workers could live in affordable housing closer to town, I believe the shortage would evaporate.

We’ve been coming to Breckenridge for many years and love it. We just recently purchased a house in the historic district that we plan on using both summer and winter. But to offset the cost, we plan on renting it short term, as well. Had we known of the looming cap on short-term rentals, we never would have bought, even though we have a short-term rental license. Your actions will devastate the real estate market, but not to the point that local workers would be able to afford housing.

Please use some common sense, consult economists and think the whole process through before blindly crashing ahead.