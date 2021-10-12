Letter to the editor: Postal Service is not making an effort to hire
Keystone
The post office officials quoted in the Oct. 7 Summit Daily News story about staffing issues at the Dillon and Silverthorne locations indicate they are trying to hire more employees for those locations. I went to the post office jobs website and searched for jobs at those locations, thinking I might apply (I plan to become a full-time resident of Summit County). The only job that appeared was for a janitor position.
Citizens are complaining about not receiving their mail, not unclean conditions. It is unclear why hiring a janitor seems to be a priority. Is it possible that postal officials are making misleading statements? I’d certainly like to hear their explanation for why the only open position is for a janitor.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.