Letter to the editor: Postal Service is not making an effort to hire

The post office officials quoted in the Oct. 7 Summit Daily News story about staffing issues at the Dillon and Silverthorne locations indicate they are trying to hire more employees for those locations. I went to the post office jobs website and searched for jobs at those locations, thinking I might apply (I plan to become a full-time resident of Summit County). The only job that appeared was for a janitor position.

Citizens are complaining about not receiving their mail, not unclean conditions. It is unclear why hiring a janitor seems to be a priority. Is it possible that postal officials are making misleading statements? I’d certainly like to hear their explanation for why the only open position is for a janitor.