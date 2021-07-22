Letter to the editor: Potholes, cracks need repair in River Run Village
Memphis, Tennessee
I am writing to praise the public works department for repairing the cracks in the recpath along Dillon Reservoir all the way up to Keystone Lake. However, from Keystone Lake to River Run Village, those horizontal cracks are so deep that the road bike shakes up your whole body. Whoever is responsible should pay immediate attention to it. The roads in River Run have potholes, and it seems that Vail Resorts has given up on Keystone. It is a blessing to be in the mountains.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.