Letter to the editor: President Joe Biden was a miracle worker in Afghanistan

Republicans, and now the Democrats, call our withdrawal from Afghanistan a debacle.

It was a miracle. President Joe Biden ended the war and brought our troops home.

There were two types of aircraft during World War II: fighters and targets. I was one of the former but sympathized with the latter.

So I held my breath for the evacuation. One trigger-happy, missile-carrying Taliban member could have easily destroyed one of our huge, value-laden cargo planes. How Biden got the Taliban to restrain its warriors, I don’t know. But it was brilliant.

Wake up, America! Biden is trying to save America, not destroy it.

With awakened Americans, we can envision, build and live in new America.