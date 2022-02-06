Letter to the editor: President Joe Biden was a miracle worker in Afghanistan
Silverthorne
Republicans, and now the Democrats, call our withdrawal from Afghanistan a debacle.
It was a miracle. President Joe Biden ended the war and brought our troops home.
There were two types of aircraft during World War II: fighters and targets. I was one of the former but sympathized with the latter.
So I held my breath for the evacuation. One trigger-happy, missile-carrying Taliban member could have easily destroyed one of our huge, value-laden cargo planes. How Biden got the Taliban to restrain its warriors, I don’t know. But it was brilliant.
Wake up, America! Biden is trying to save America, not destroy it.
With awakened Americans, we can envision, build and live in new America.
