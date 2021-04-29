Letter to the editor: Private businesses can refuse service to unvaccinated

Letter writer Patrick Dolan has every right to refuse the vaccine should he so choose, but he does not have the right to force private businesses such as airlines to serve him. Private business has every right to tell him that he is not welcome to their services or goods due to his choice to not get vaccinated.

Back in 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of private business when a Colorado baker won a case over a wedding cake for a gay couple. The baker was not forced to go against his personal beliefs to serve someone, and businesses shouldn’t be forced to now. I am in no way saying I agree or disagree with Dolan — just that there is already a legal precedent set.