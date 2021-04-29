Letter to the editor: Private businesses can refuse service to unvaccinated
Silverthorne
Letter writer Patrick Dolan has every right to refuse the vaccine should he so choose, but he does not have the right to force private businesses such as airlines to serve him. Private business has every right to tell him that he is not welcome to their services or goods due to his choice to not get vaccinated.
Back in 2018, the Supreme Court ruled in favor of private business when a Colorado baker won a case over a wedding cake for a gay couple. The baker was not forced to go against his personal beliefs to serve someone, and businesses shouldn’t be forced to now. I am in no way saying I agree or disagree with Dolan — just that there is already a legal precedent set.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.