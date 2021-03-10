Letter to the editor: Pro meat letter is perfect example of petty diatribe
Silverthorne
Todd Nelson’s rant in response to the governor’s one day of recognition for a group that Nelson doesn’t support is the perfect example of right-wing, petty, in-your-face, daily diatribe. Name-calling, putdowns, disrespectful responses — keep them to yourselves. Our past president opened the door for this lifestyle. It’s a waste of energy. It’s really very silly.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
As a Summit Daily News reader, you make our work possible.
Now more than ever, your financial support is critical to help us keep our communities informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having on our residents and businesses. Every contribution, no matter the size, will make a difference.
Your donation will be used exclusively to support quality, local journalism.