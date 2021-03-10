 Letter to the editor: Pro meat letter is perfect example of petty diatribe | SummitDaily.com
Letter to the editor: Pro meat letter is perfect example of petty diatribe

Letters to the Editor

Becky Weeks
Silverthorne

 

Todd Nelson’s rant in response to the governor’s one day of recognition for a group that Nelson doesn’t support is the perfect example of right-wing, petty, in-your-face, daily diatribe. Name-calling, putdowns, disrespectful responses — keep them to yourselves. Our past president opened the door for this lifestyle. It’s a waste of energy. It’s really very silly.

 

 

 

Letters to the Editor
