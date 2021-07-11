Letter to the editor: Prohibition on short-term rentals is a bad idea

The proposed prohibition of short-term rentals is a bad idea.

How do short-term rental people reduce the quality of life? Are short-term rental people less hygienic, noisier or overbreeding? Apparently, this class of people has unacceptable attributes. What are they? These residents obviously don’t like people to invest in America. I wonder how they made their money? Anyone bother to calculate how much sales revenue will be lost if this idea becomes a reality? Based on the amount of trash along our paths and roads, I can attest that the city’s budget is overstretched. What other services will be sacrificed? Could this possibly diminish the quality of life? Many can’t afford long-term rental prices or to have the luxury of taking long vacations. This prohibition preferentially discriminates against a lot of different groups, especially those with lower incomes. I thought America was trying to be inclusive? If you remove demand, prices will fall. So will real estate taxes. Do good roads, utilities and schools contribute to the quality of life?

If you want to make housing more affordable, raise the minimum wage. This of course will be passed on to the customers, who, in turn, will decide to go elsewhere. This should alleviate the quality-of-life crisis suffered by these residents.

I wonder if some of these elitists are local business owners? Their quality of life is impacted because their underpaid workers can’t afford housing. Anyone see a paradox here?

If the local business owners aren’t members of this elitist group, then who are these people?

I thought Frisco was an open-minded town. This petition exposes the elitists whom believe they are entitled to more rights than others. Walsh’s idea is counter to American values. Why would anyone support it?