Letter to the editor: Proponents should withdraw proposal to rename Gore Range

It is refreshing to read the recent letter of thought on the Gore name from Warren Ward as a Native American and land surveyor as opposed to an earlier letter of hysterics from Kari Kronborg of Frisco. (“What moron decided to name the Gore Range the Gore Range?”)

I should like to add to Ward’s thought that “The Indians had no political structure or scalable unit of measurement, thus no need for maps.”

Native Americans also didn’t have the western concept of naming every geographical feature of the land, including individual mountain ranges. Their names were in a practical sense references to landmarks, religious and cultural sites and places of importance in everyday life. Many of these names are on modern day maps.

Thus as I have reiterated in previous letters to the editor there has never been a Native American name for the mountains we know today as the Gore Range. These rugged mountains were a meaningless barrier to be avoided.

Yet the proponents for renaming the Gore Range, because of a dislike for the Irish baronet Lord George Gore, initially proposed the generic Shining Mountains, a name not wholly attributed to Native Americans.

When that name went nowhere, the zealousness of the proponents fabricated the Nuchu Range, a name without any historical precedent, to paste over the Gore name, one recognized by generations as part of our western heritage.

I anticipate that the U.S. Board on Geographic Names will render a decision that will not erase the name of an entire mountain range and replace it with a fabricated one.

The proponents should consider withdrawing their foolish and illogical proposal before it becomes an embarrassment.