Letter to the editor: Protecting the rich is a plague of both political parties

When it comes to the COVID-19 pandemic, the working class is taking on the risk while both Republican and Democratic administrations have only sought to please their corporate donors and protect the rich. Summit County currently has a seven-day average positivity rate of 38.79%, putting it at the top of the country. The response to this unprecedented rise in cases has been to shorten quarantine times for COVID-19 positive workers from 10 days to five days in an attempt to keep businesses open.

Both locally and nationally, politicians from both parties have no answers except to continue to bail out the rich while sending the working class back to work. Minimum wage increases like the recent Colorado increase of 1.9% do not match cost-of-living increases due to housing shortages and inflation. Rents have increased 20% to 40% over the past year and nationwide inflation was at 6.8% in November. The working class of Summit County has not seen a proportionate raise in wages with entry-level jobs paying $15 an hour. The average price for a single-family home in the county was $1.72 million dollars last year. There can be no profit without labor.

This is a class war. Locals are left to struggle on the front lines with rising rent and are forced to work in pandemic conditions while these second-home owners can enjoy the slopes at their leisure. Summit County is a playground for the rich at the expense of the quality of life of the working class. The corrupt Democrats and Republicans in Denver and Washington have no answers to the plight of the working class. It will be up to the labor movement to reclaim their power as they did during the Great Depression.