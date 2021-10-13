Letter to the editor: Ptarmigan Fire response was coordinated, communicative and competent

The response to the Ptarmigan Fire was an impressive, coordinated and professional achievement. The incident command system that was employed by the U.S. Forest Service, Summit County emergency preparedness, fire, sheriff’s office, Silverthorne police, Red Cross and all the volunteers brought a formidable array of first responders from many states. The efficiency of the multiagency effort saved lives, property and ultimately contained the Ptarmigan Fire.

Shortly after the first alarm was sounded, a communication was sent through the reverse 911 system that alerted anyone in the area of the fire, and additional alerts were sent via text and email. The timeliness and content of these communications were excellent as well as the twice daily briefings that were held at Silverthorne Town Hall. They assessed the situation, the weather impact and potential vulnerabilities to apply the appropriate resources in a calculated way to mitigate the threat to our community. The air flotilla that was brought in was unbelievable and left us in awe with their precision drops of water and fire retardant. It looked like a military operation. The ground crew attack was heroic, and it remains on-site, monitoring the hot spots for potential flare-ups.

Their dedication and commitment to service is not without tragedy. One firefighter, Mason Dixon, lost his home and pets to a fire in Nevada while he was working the Ptarmigan Fire. A GoFundMe fundraiser will help him rebuild his home.

Thank you for your service and especially for saving our community.