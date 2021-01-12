Letter to the editor: Public health needs to explain second-home owner decision

There has been a vast amount of misinformation circulated due to conjecture and vitriolic debates in the Facebook group One Man’s Junk Summit County regarding the COVID-19 vaccine dispersal in Summit County.

Nine months ago, I wrote a letter to the Summit Daily begging the county for COVID-19 transparency to allay fear.

Now if Summit County Public Health explained the reasons, and supporting statistics, for administering vaccines to second-home owners 70 and older before teachers and other deserving residents, it would help the primary homeowners of Summit County understand the vaccine process, mandated by the state of Colorado, rather than guessing and then arguing about the process. We need explanations and transparency now, and in the future, regarding vaccine dispersal in Summit County to allay discontent and confusion.

Aside from nontransparency, Summit County Public Health should be highly commended for their organization, expediency and medical professionalism in administering the vaccines, that have thus far been given to a very thankful health care population and primary resident homeowners over 70.