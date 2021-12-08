Letter to the editor: Public health officials are not being honest with the community

On Dec. 3, the Summit County Public Health Department held a Zoom town hall in which all 10 members of the panel — including Summit County Public Health Director Amy Wineland, Summit County Manager Scott Vargo, St. Anthony Summit Medical Center Infection Prevention Manager Aaron Parmet, Summit County Commissioners Elisabeth Lawrence and Tamara Pogue, and others — pushed (like drug dealers) vaccination on members of our community.

In the chat, I asked the question, “Can you please advise where someone can find the (Food and Drug Administration) approved Comirnaty shot?” My question was ignored. Why? Perhaps because all of them are unwilling to acknowledge the truth: It is not available in Summit County (nor anywhere in Colorado). If one were to visit our local Walgreens, City Market or Safeway pharmacies, the only Pfizer shot available is the Pfizer-BioNTech emergency-use authorization shot.

On Nov. 12, in Doe et al. v. Austin, a U.S. federal district judge rejected a claim by the U.S. Department of Defense that the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine being administered under emergency-use authorization is interchangeable with Pfizer’s Comirnaty vaccine, which in August was fully licensed by the FDA. This ruling means the two are not equivalent.

When will the 10 members of the panel have their “come to Jesus” moment and be transparent with the community that the only FDA-approved shot, Comirnaty, is not available to be administered in Summit County and that residents who choose to receive the Pfizer-BioNTech shot are receiving an emergency-use authorization product? By definition, that means the product is still in clinical trials, thus anyone who receives an injection of the Pfizer-BioNTech shot is participating in an experimental medical treatment.

Residents deserve honest and transparent communication from public health officials. If the current officials cannot be transparent regarding the FDA-approved Comirnaty shot, they should resign.